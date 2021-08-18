Asalé Logo

Milla Amelia Rajasa

Milla Amelia Rajasa
Milla Amelia Rajasa
Logo design for Asalé, an Indonesian wedang tea brand.
As their branding is “Dari bumi Indonesia”, Asalé’s monogram logo is made inspired by a growing tea plant on soil.

Posted on Aug 18, 2021
