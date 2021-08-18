Alessandro Viti

Logo for a new beverage in the nanotechnology sector

Description of the contest brief:
Our company provides nano optimized water for hydration purposes.
Our initial product is a superior hydration product that is essentially a 'better water' because the minerals and electrolytes provide a 'Nano Amplified Hydration'.
The emphasis of the design should focus on 'Nano' with WTR as the secondary part of the name/logo "Nano WTR" with the tagline "Nano Amplified Hydration".

