Logo for a new beverage in the nanotechnology sector

Description of the contest brief:

Our company provides nano optimized water for hydration purposes.

Our initial product is a superior hydration product that is essentially a 'better water' because the minerals and electrolytes provide a 'Nano Amplified Hydration'.

The emphasis of the design should focus on 'Nano' with WTR as the secondary part of the name/logo "Nano WTR" with the tagline "Nano Amplified Hydration".