Stone Arch Bakery Logo

Stone Arch Bakery Logo icon logo illustration design branding
Logo design for Stone Arch bakery based in Malaysia. The concept is inspired
from the owner’s favourite place: Stone Arch bridge in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Rolling pin + the iconic bridge = Stone Arch Bakery’s logo.

Posted on Aug 18, 2021
Milla Amelia Rajasa

