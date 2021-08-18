Meenakshi Ratna

Offo - Timesheet App

Meenakshi Ratna
Meenakshi Ratna
  • Save
Offo - Timesheet App app logo adobe photoshop cc adobe illustrator cc logodesign logo
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers!

OFFO - Personal project for timesheet app with geo location.

Branding - Pen Holder

Drop a like / comment

View all tags
Posted on Aug 18, 2021
Meenakshi Ratna
Meenakshi Ratna

More by Meenakshi Ratna

View profile
    • Like