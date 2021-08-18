Milla Amelia Rajasa

JSS Contractor Logo

Milla Amelia Rajasa
Milla Amelia Rajasa
  • Save
JSS Contractor Logo illustration design branding logo
Download color palette

Monogram logo design made up of a combination of company’s abbrevation: JSS (Jaya Sentosa Solusindo) and contractor’s blue helmet. JSS is a contractor company based in Indonesia.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 18, 2021
Milla Amelia Rajasa
Milla Amelia Rajasa

More by Milla Amelia Rajasa

View profile
    • Like