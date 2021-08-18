Emir Kudic

Ice Cream Packaging

Ice Cream Packaging colors dessert branding logo packaging design food packaging food branding food packaging ice cream packaging ice cream
Zero Degree Gelato is a brand based in Saudi Arabia that was looking to get a brand designed. You could describe our brand as : fun, delicious, playful, cheerful, interesting and colourful.

For this project, the whole was to design both our logo and packaging according to our characteristics where we wanted our logo to be responsive - shape-shifting logos that change in size, complexity or even coloir to accommodate and adapt to wherever they are placed and packaging with emphasis on playfulness and colourfulness.

