Burger Ranking App

Burger Ranking App product design mobile ui app burger
This is an UI study that I did recently. I was given the challenge of finding a solution on how to make hamburger lovers find recommendations of places that would be worthwhile in face of overwhelming options. I had the idea of ​​creating the Hype Filter app, which aims to give priority to the opinions of friends and critics that the user already admires.

Posted on Aug 18, 2021
