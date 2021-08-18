Good for Sale
Mountain Sunset Triptych | Weekly Warm-up | Digital Download

Mountain Sunset Wall Art | 3 Piece Set | Printable Digital Download | 3 Sizes | Abstract Artwork | Modern Boho Triptych Art Collection

Mountain Sunset Wall Art | 3 Piece Set | Printable Digital Download | 3 Sizes | Abstract Artwork | Modern Boho Triptych Art Collection

For Dribbble's Weekly Warm-up prompt to illustrate a peaceful landscape scene, I designed a Triptych of a mountain sunset in an abstract style using muted greens and pinks for a trendy boho look.

This design is also available as a digital download on Etsy, which you can view here:
https://www.etsy.com/haleyfrankerdesign/listing/1053855148/mountain-sunset-wall-art-3-piece-set?utm_source=Copy&utm_medium=ListingManager&utm_campaign=Share&utm_term=so.lmsm&share_time=1629294938972

Rebound of
Illustrate a peaceful landscape scene.
By Dribbble
Chicago-Based Graphic & UI Designer

