Dribble Is Five

Dribble Is Five dribbble 5th anniversary rebound playoff hand-lettering whiteboard pink
Just a quick HBD to @dribbble as part of the 5th Anniversary Playoff. Inspired by @Mary Lara's shot earlier. Wanted this to be quick and flowy! I think the style/form turned out really great! Might vectorize later.

Would love to see A.R.T.S (A Reason To Survive) in San Diego be the nonprofit recipient if by some chance I win!

Rebound of
Dribbble is 5!
By Dan Cederholm
Posted on Jul 3, 2014
