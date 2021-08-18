oliusova

Not an ordinary habit tracker

Not an ordinary habit tracker app typography ux illustration design
Hey, everyone! It's my first shot on Dribbble as a UI / UX designer, and I am very exited to share with you app design, that I made for my "pet project", called Habit Garden. It's a habit tracker, but the main thing about it is that you can grow your habits as flowers.

Will be very grateful for your comments and feedback! :)

Posted on Aug 18, 2021
