Alessandro Viti

Logo for computer technology company

Alessandro Viti
Alessandro Viti
  • Save
Logo for computer technology company graphic design computer it star typography vector branding logo illustration design
Download color palette

Antares is the name of a star, and is the basis of the design concept. I didn't create a star that was too bulky to leave the focus on the name. The movement created by the letter A makes one perceive the galaxy, cosmic space, a planet.

Alessandro Viti
Alessandro Viti

More by Alessandro Viti

View profile
    • Like