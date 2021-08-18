NEW PERSPECTIVE PODCAST 225: Rewire Your Mind to Win (Side Hustle to Main Hustle Pt. 1)

Struggling to gain with your creative side hustle?

Chances are you’ve skipped the major first step that long-term success is built on...

We’re entering a new season of this show (Side Hustler’s Perspective Podcast) where my mission is to put you in a position to turn your side hustle into your main hustle outside your day job, family, and life responsibilities.

Today, we kick off a 3-Part Side Hustle to Main Hustle Series where I’ll break down my journey and the mindset and money practices I put into place to turn my side hustle into my main hustle (and HOW you can do it too).

Part 1 focuses on rewiring your mind to win, making bold decisions, and taking action.

Part 2 focuses on getting control of your money.

Part 3 focuses on putting you in a position to attain financial freedom.

Today will specifically highlight how the future success of yourself, your business, and your net worth all depend on the level of investment you make in your personal development.

Listen to the full episode here