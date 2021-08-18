Introducing the handwritten font Roller Coaster with beautiful texture. This font will look great for logotype, quotes, greeting cards, social media overlays, website, fashion and branding design and any more.

Hand-drawn script font Roller Coaster contains a full set of uppercase and lowercase letters and one alternate set of lowercase letters plus 4 ligatures - which can be used to create a handwritten look.

Multilingual support is included.

Features:

Uppercase & Lowercase

Alternate set of lowercase

Numerals & Punctuation

Ligatures

Multilingual support

Files included:

Roller Coaster otf

Roller Coaster ttf

Roller Coaster web font

How to use PUA instruction (i in case if you do not have opentype capable software)

No special software is required to use Roller Coaster script, it has PUA. For designers who do have opentype capable software: you can access alternates by turning on 'Stylistic Alternates' and 'Ligatures' buttons on in Photoshop's Character panel or via any software with a glyphs panel, e.g. Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop CC, Inkscape.

I hope you love it and if you have any question, feel free to contact me via instagram @almaz_dolzhe

Thanks!