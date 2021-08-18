📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Introducing the handwritten font Roller Coaster with beautiful texture. This font will look great for logotype, quotes, greeting cards, social media overlays, website, fashion and branding design and any more.
Hand-drawn script font Roller Coaster contains a full set of uppercase and lowercase letters and one alternate set of lowercase letters plus 4 ligatures - which can be used to create a handwritten look.
Multilingual support is included.
Features:
Uppercase & Lowercase
Alternate set of lowercase
Numerals & Punctuation
Ligatures
Multilingual support
Files included:
Roller Coaster otf
Roller Coaster ttf
Roller Coaster web font
How to use PUA instruction (i in case if you do not have opentype capable software)
No special software is required to use Roller Coaster script, it has PUA. For designers who do have opentype capable software: you can access alternates by turning on 'Stylistic Alternates' and 'Ligatures' buttons on in Photoshop's Character panel or via any software with a glyphs panel, e.g. Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop CC, Inkscape.
I hope you love it and if you have any question, feel free to contact me via instagram @almaz_dolzhe
Thanks!