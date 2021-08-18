Asthi Seta

Little Snowman

Little Snowman graphic design simple minimalist cute snowman blender3d 3d
Hi guys 👋, here some little snowman to brighten up your day made with blender 3D
(i learn blender for my school assignment)

Posted on Aug 18, 2021
