Sasha Nevdakh

Flyer design for a pet store, v.1. Дизайн еврофлаера, v.1.

Sasha Nevdakh
Sasha Nevdakh
  • Save
Flyer design for a pet store, v.1. Дизайн еврофлаера, v.1. branding graphic design ui
Download color palette

Flyer redesign for a pet store. Редизайн еврофлаера сети магазинов "Четыре лапы". Учебная работа.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 18, 2021
Sasha Nevdakh
Sasha Nevdakh

More by Sasha Nevdakh

View profile
    • Like