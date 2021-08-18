📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Hello!
I am happy to introduce my new handwritten script font Diamond Crystal. This font is made in modern calligraphy style and will look great for branding, fashion and wedding design.
Hand-drawn script font Diamond Crystal contains a full set of uppercase and lowercase letters, terminal letters and big set of ligatures helping to imitate handwriting.
Multilingual support is included.
No special software is required to use Diamond Crystal script, it is PUA encoded. For designers who do have opentype capable software: you can access alternates by turning on 'Ligatures' buttons on in Photoshop's Character panel or via any software with a glyphs panel, e.g. Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop CC, Inkscape.
What's included:
DiamondCrystal.otf
DiamondCrystal.woff
DiamondCrystal.woff2
DiamondCrystal.ttf
How to use PUA instruction (in case if you do not have opentype capable software)
Features:
Uppercase & Lowercase
Numerals & Punctuation
Ligatures
Terminal letters
Multilingual support
I hope you love it and if you have any question, feel free to contact me!
Thanks!
Lena (instagram @almaz_dolzhe)