Hello!

I am happy to introduce my new handwritten script font Diamond Crystal. This font is made in modern calligraphy style and will look great for branding, fashion and wedding design.

Hand-drawn script font Diamond Crystal contains a full set of uppercase and lowercase letters, terminal letters and big set of ligatures helping to imitate handwriting.

Multilingual support is included.

No special software is required to use Diamond Crystal script, it is PUA encoded. For designers who do have opentype capable software: you can access alternates by turning on 'Ligatures' buttons on in Photoshop's Character panel or via any software with a glyphs panel, e.g. Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop CC, Inkscape.

What's included:

DiamondCrystal.otf

DiamondCrystal.woff

DiamondCrystal.woff2

DiamondCrystal.ttf

How to use PUA instruction (in case if you do not have opentype capable software)

Features:

Uppercase & Lowercase

Numerals & Punctuation

Ligatures

Terminal letters

Multilingual support

I hope you love it and if you have any question, feel free to contact me!

Thanks!

Lena (instagram @almaz_dolzhe)