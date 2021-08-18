Introducing In the Works

Today’s a special one for our team at Help Scout ✨

We just launched In the Works, a brand new publication geared towards mission-driven founders. We’ve got a new site, a fresh issue of content, and plenty more to come. Check it out and get yo’ self subscribed.

Project Team:

Bronwyn Gruet, Erik Blad, Christine Chenn, Mark Carter, Alexandra Haynes, and Katia Zanotti