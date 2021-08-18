Campsite branding

Branding for campsite "Dzintarmājas".

Located in Pāvilosta, Latvia.

If you want to visit this place check out this link: https://www.booking.com/hotel/lv/dzintarmajas.en-gb.html?aid=376363;label=booking-name-L%2AXf2U1sq4%2AGEkIwcLOALQS267777916054%3Apl%3Ata%3Ap1%3Ap22%2C563%2C000%3Aac%3Aap%3Aneg%3Afi%3Atikwd-65526620%3Alp9062307%3Ali%3Adec%3Adm%3Appccp%3DUmFuZG9tSVYkc2RlIyh9YfqnDqqG8nt1XFzPnqOODws;sid=9859e33363fcb2d391e14b620fb6b477;dest_id=-3211543;dest_type=city;dist=0;from_beach_non_key_ufi_sr=1;group_adults=2;group_children=0;hapos=6;hpos=6;no_rooms=1;room1=A%2CA;sb_price_type=total;sr_order=popularity;srepoch=1629292377;srpvid=ca725ceca01a0078;type=total;ucfs=1&#hotelTmpl