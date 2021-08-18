Furniture Company Web Design

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Take another look at the web design done to strengthen the web presence and marketing of the company producing exclusive and original furniture, mostly in parametric style. The layout features eye-pleasing images and smooth curves with text content packed into sophisticated typography to echo the elegance as the essence of the brand. Stay tuned for more!
Also, welcome to read about types of images in web interfaces and types of contrast in UI, check the list of essential elements of a web page, learn how to reach design consistency, and review the guide into basic types of web pages.
