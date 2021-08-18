Nur Alam

Educational Mobile App Design

Nur Alam
Nur Alam
  • Save
Educational Mobile App Design ui design education online course learn app education app learn class courses lesson elearning edutech edunation study lesson app online study ui ux mobile app ios app app design app ui
Download color palette

Hello Guys,
This is Educational Mobile App Design
Hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks! :)
I am available for long term or short term partnership.

✉️ Have a project idea? I am available for new projects:
nuralamui111@gmail.com

🌎 Follow me.
https://dribbble.com/nuralamui111
https://www.instagram.com/nuralamui111
https://www.facebook.com/nuralamui111

Nur Alam
Nur Alam

More by Nur Alam

View profile
    • Like