Movie ticket purchasing App

iOS and Android ticket purchasing app for Moveek
We designed an intuitive ticket purchasing UX for over three million movie geeks in Southeast Asia.
How did we start?
The great thing was that moveek.com already had a lot of traffic which gave us plenty of information to work with. So, after a couple of weeks of research, data analysis and interviews, we gathered all the insights needed; we got a pretty clear idea of the personas, their behavior & needs.
Would you like to know about our findings?
Stay tuned to learn more about the reasons behind the interface design and see more!
