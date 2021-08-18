Sumiya

Dr. Talk - Medical App

Sumiya
Sumiya
  • Save
Dr. Talk - Medical App hospital doctorapp sumiya drtalkapp dribbble best shot dailyuichallenge ux ui design doctor digital health health care popular shot clean design doctor consultation hospital app doctor app medical design medical medical app
Download color palette

Hi Folks👋
Dr.Talk Medical Consultation app.

All feedback is appreciated )

Feel free to like, save, comment, and follow me!
Stay in touch, and Have a nice day!💫

Have a project? inquiry 👉 design.sumiya@gmail.com

Follow on 👉 https://www.instagram.com/design.sumaiya/

Sumiya
Sumiya

More by Sumiya

View profile
    • Like