Blue Ivy Design

COLORFUL Instagram Template

Blue Ivy Design
Blue Ivy Design
  • Save
COLORFUL Instagram Template marketing design instagram template instagram story instagram post instagram pack facebook canva template branding
Download color palette

These Instagram post and story templates are designed with a wonderful combination of colors. But you can replace it with any color you like. It is easy to use, suitable for branding. Your Instagram will become more professional, creative, and beautiful.

DOWNLOAD LINK:
https://creativemarket.com/BlueIvyy/6421110-COLORFUL-Instagram-Template

Blue Ivy Design
Blue Ivy Design

More by Blue Ivy Design

View profile
    • Like