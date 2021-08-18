Hasan Al Banna

Medical Dashboard | Virtual Health

Medical Dashboard | Virtual Health doctor medical virtual visit dashboard health app medical app clinic patient app doctor app hospital management user experience design patient
Hello everyone ❤
Seven days wireframe vs seven days design, so this is 3 of 7.
Here is the dashboard design for medical (Virtual Health). What do you think? Leave your opinion in the comments below! 👍

Chat with me: Bannaux@gmail.com

