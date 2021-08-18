Tanmay Puranik

Landing page for Get Branding - Promotional service agency

Designed this landing page for Get Branding Its a Promotional videos and images company.

Complete design here: https://lnkd.in/gZ5vt3NQ

Feedback appreciated and if you have project in mind? Lets connect!

Posted on Aug 18, 2021
