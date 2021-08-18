Zeinab Izadi (zeynep)

Scrabble Game App

Scrabble Game App illustration website game ux ui app design
Hey guys!🙌
Here is my design for scrabble game concept. 🎲
It's exactly same as scrabble board game. This version is for Iranian.
Hope you like it.🍀

Posted on Aug 18, 2021
