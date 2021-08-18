Sue Tran

Daily UI #008 - 404 Page for Website

Sue Tran
Sue Tran
  • Save
Daily UI #008 - 404 Page for Website gif dark mode design not found 404 error error ooops black yellow goal soccer football desktop 404page 404 page challenge 008 daily ui dailyui ui
Download color palette

My #008 shot, please feel free to comment or give me your feedback.
Appreciate if any!

@DailyUI
#404Page
#DailyUI008
#DailyUIchallenge
#website #desktop
#Football

Sue Tran
Sue Tran

More by Sue Tran

View profile
    • Like