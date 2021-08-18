Muhammad Ridlo

Socmad : Social Media Insights Dashboard

Muhammad Ridlo
Muhammad Ridlo
  • Save
Socmad : Social Media Insights Dashboard analytics graph dark dark mode media social insight insights social media web design uiuxdesign ui ux ui uidesign
Download color palette

Hello Guys, here is my exploration on Social Media Insights Dashboard.

What do you think about it ? Let me know in comment.

If you have any ideas to be actualized into design,
Feel free to contact me on :
1. Email : m.ridlo25@gmail.com
2. Instagram

Muhammad Ridlo
Muhammad Ridlo

More by Muhammad Ridlo

View profile
    • Like