Emma and Her Balloon

Emma is a new kid Puppet for Adobe Character Animator.

Emma comes with different accessories, outfits and premade animated replays.

You can Download Emma.puppet at:
https://www.animationguides.com/downloads/emma-little-girl-puppet/

Hope You Like Emma 💚💛🧡

