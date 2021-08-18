Adidas x Ewelina Gąska

Ewelina Gąska

Do nowej kampanii adidas Forum zaprojektowałam dwa murale.
Pierwszy przedstawia sylwetkę buta.
Motywem przewodnim jest koszykówka.
Mural znajduje się przy Hockach Klockach.
Dzięki Good Looking Studio za świetne przełożenie mojego projektu na ścianę budynku!
Fot. Michał Dziurkowski @mdziurkowski

Posted on Aug 18, 2021
