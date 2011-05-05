Glenn Thomas

Cosmic

Glenn Thomas
Glenn Thomas
Hire Me
  • Save
Cosmic illustration texture sci-fi apparel
Download color palette

Tee Design for Aussie band Karnivool. If accepted will be on their upcoming tour.

View all tags
Posted on May 5, 2011
Glenn Thomas
Glenn Thomas
illustrator sometimes animating
Hire Me

More by Glenn Thomas

View profile
    • Like