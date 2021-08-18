ninashaw

Sneakers

ninashaw
ninashaw
  • Save
Sneakers marmoset painter 3dsmax 3dmodel sport tenis sneakers 3d
Download color palette

Watch the full tut here:
http://bit.do/fnGFn

Preview Here:
https://bit.ly/3m9HA1D

View all tags
Posted on Aug 18, 2021
ninashaw
ninashaw

More by ninashaw

View profile
    • Like