Coinbase - Crypto App Redesign

Sarvadhi Solutions Pvt. Ltd. analyzed the spiked growth in the usage and scope of cryptocurrency and brought in an app - Coinbase. The coinbase app is redesigned with 10 screens that are conveniently navigable, offers all the essential crypto-based services, and are appropriately user-friendly.

With our app, we have prioritized the user’s need for transactions, the latest news, and market trends. From bitcoins to multiple country-based options on transactions - we are offering crypto-users all the best possible choices in a handy app that can be run across multiple platforms.

The design of the app is minimalist, ensuring that users are able to focus on the utility of the same, and not get lost in the multitude of designs or tabs.

