People say f'd up things to me on occasion.

People say f'd up things to me on occasion. typography collage art young fellow clothing shes a lady poster design gender bender lgbtq pride
This being one of them.
Why say something so absurd to someone in regards to their gender or appearance. F*** off :)

Poster template: Blk Market

