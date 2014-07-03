Stev Rodriguez

Paranoid Android (Android L) Boot Animation Concept

motion graphics paranoid android android l material design android boot animation
Here's a concept a made of a possible boot animation for Paranoid Android when it eventually gets updated to Android L.

