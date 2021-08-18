Zeeshaan DIV

DailyUi 001 - Sign Up Page

DailyUi 001 - Sign Up Page ux design minimal graphic design dailyui website landing page ui
DailyUI Challenge 001 - Create a sign-up page, modal, form, or app screen related to signing up for something.

This was a truly incredible experience for me, and I thoroughly enjoyed the time of creating this page. 1 day ago, there are 99 days left.

Posted on Aug 18, 2021
    • Like