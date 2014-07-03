Olivia Cheng

Zombie Robots & Toasters

Olivia Cheng
Olivia Cheng
  • Save
Zombie Robots & Toasters zombie robots sunlight foundation halloween open house
Download color palette

A couple of zombie robots and doodads I doodled some time ago for a Sunlight halloween open house.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 3, 2014
Olivia Cheng
Olivia Cheng

More by Olivia Cheng

View profile
    • Like