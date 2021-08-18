TAK A SHO

Mobile presentation B&W| Inspirfy

TAK A SHO
TAK A SHO
Hire Us
  • Save
Mobile presentation B&W| Inspirfy motion graphics ui design ux design interface sketchapp adobe xd figma resource clean web design app mobile dashboard 3d animation design ux ui
Mobile presentation B&W| Inspirfy motion graphics ui design ux design interface sketchapp adobe xd figma resource clean web design app mobile dashboard 3d animation design ux ui
Mobile presentation B&W| Inspirfy motion graphics ui design ux design interface sketchapp adobe xd figma resource clean web design app mobile dashboard 3d animation design ux ui
Mobile presentation B&W| Inspirfy motion graphics ui design ux design interface sketchapp adobe xd figma resource clean web design app mobile dashboard 3d animation design ux ui
Download color palette
  1. 0.mp4
  2. 1.jpg
  3. 2.jpg
  4. 4515227.jpg
  5. 4515226.jpg

Can you imagine to review the latest interior design ideas and get all the tools and advice necessary to create your dream living space? Sounds like a dream?
Well, TAK A SHO and INSPIRFY did it! Welcome new interior design platform and marketplace. It connects homeowners, manufactures and interior designers, provides the universal set of tools for them to collaborate.

Do you want to make people fall in love with your product? 😍
Share your project details and ideas with us - 📩 sales@takasho.agency

Check more work here 👇
Instagram | Behance | Facebook | YouTube | Our website

your-file.fig
60 MB
Download
TAK A SHO
TAK A SHO
Product Design Unicorns 🦄
Hire Us

More by TAK A SHO

View profile
    • Like