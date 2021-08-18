Johanna Koo

Sushi heaven

Hey there 👋🏻 wha’s your favorite sushi? For me it would be really fresh piece of tuna nigiri. I started with the food illustration series, when I began to learn japanese. For each new word, I wanted to create an illustration. ✨

