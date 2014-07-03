Parallax animation

Hello there,

I feel great presenting you one of my last work, called I will design your web project for free if you hire Slice Crowd to slice it after that :). It's a marketing campaign for my startup SliceCrowd .It was a great experience for my team creating this project and I really hope that you'll enjoy it ! And sorry for the small size and bad quality, but otherwise it's impossible to fit in 8MB :(

Check it out LIVE !

Check out the presentation in Behance

Cheers !