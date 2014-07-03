Parallax animation

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello there,
I feel great presenting you one of my last work, called I will design your web project for free if you hire Slice Crowd to slice it after that :). It's a marketing campaign for my startup SliceCrowd .It was a great experience for my team creating this project and I really hope that you'll enjoy it ! And sorry for the small size and bad quality, but otherwise it's impossible to fit in 8MB :(
Check it out LIVE !
Check out the presentation in Behance
Cheers !