Corporate Social Media Post Template

Corporate Social Media Post Template elegant media post multipurpose social media unique template social media banner design corporate business banner agency advertising advertisement
FEATURES:
Size: 1080×1080 Inches with Bleed | 3 Color Variations | Free Fonts Used
Fully Editable and Layer Well Organized | Easy to Customize
300 DPI with RGB Color Mode

