Chyntya M.

Doodle of the day

Chyntya M.
Chyntya M.
  • Save
Doodle of the day minimalsketch botanicalillustration procreate digitalart sketch doodle lineart graphic design icons ui branding logo illustration art comic illustration design characters characterdesign characterart
Download color palette

Practicing botanical icons and some patterns. Feedback and suggestion are welcome :)

Chyntya M.
Chyntya M.

More by Chyntya M.

View profile
    • Like