Tatiana Trotskaya

Online Store Concept

Tatiana Trotskaya
Tatiana Trotskaya
  • Save
Online Store Concept ui design mobile adaptive online shop online store shopping e-commerce uxui ux ui design app design app
Download color palette

Hi! Would like to present you one of my first works - furniture & home decor website. I've decided to create a clean and minimalistic design with bright accents. Classy and simple design allows the client to achieve fast immersion in the topic. Nothing distracts them from the main goal - shopping!

Tatiana Trotskaya
Tatiana Trotskaya

More by Tatiana Trotskaya

View profile
    • Like