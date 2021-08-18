Sasha Nevdakh

Transport app concept. Концепт транспортного приложения

Sasha Nevdakh
Sasha Nevdakh
  • Save
Transport app concept. Концепт транспортного приложения graphic design design app ux ui
Download color palette

Концепт транспортного приложения Петербургского метрополитена - редизайн действующего приложения "Подорожка". Учебная работа. / The concept of the transport application of the St. Petersburg subway, redesign of the existing application "Podorozhka", 2021. Educational work.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 18, 2021
Sasha Nevdakh
Sasha Nevdakh

More by Sasha Nevdakh

View profile
    • Like