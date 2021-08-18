Dimas_Putranto

MELANCHOLY

MELANCHOLY concept art deathmetal heavymetal screenprinting posterartwork coverart drawing t-shirtdesign deadart darkart penandink illustration artwork
MELANCHOLY T-shirt design
let me know if you are interested with my work. reach me back.
Cheers!!

