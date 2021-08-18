Thumbmunkeys

Taxi Booking App - A White Label Solution

Thumbmunkeys
Thumbmunkeys
Hire Me
  • Save
Taxi Booking App - A White Label Solution location taxi booking travel mobile app minimal taxi taxi service app ride sharing app booking app elegant ride cab ride hailing ride sharing clean ux ui product design app design transportation
Download color palette

Hello everyone,

Presenting some customer app screens of our white label, ride-hailing mobile solution.

The minimalistic design gives enough room for customization and branding for different customers.

We’ll be adding more app screens soon. Stay tuned to this space to check it out.

For now, what do you think of the app design? Drop your feedback in the comments and check out more of our designs.

Check out the official website of our company: https://www.thumbmunkeys.com/

Thumbmunkeys
Thumbmunkeys
Build products that people adore
Hire Me

More by Thumbmunkeys

View profile
    • Like