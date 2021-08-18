Taxi Booking App - A White Label Solution

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello everyone,
Presenting some customer app screens of our white label, ride-hailing mobile solution.
The minimalistic design gives enough room for customization and branding for different customers.
We’ll be adding more app screens soon. Stay tuned to this space to check it out.
For now, what do you think of the app design? Drop your feedback in the comments and check out more of our designs.
Check out the official website of our company: https://www.thumbmunkeys.com/