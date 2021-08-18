Rupert Harvey

ASHP Business Logo Concept

Rupert Harvey
Rupert Harvey
  • Save
ASHP Business Logo Concept vector ui illustration monogram freelance logo designer freelance logo design typography logo design graphic design branding logo
Download color palette

Unused concept for a current project, ASHP are an Air Souce Heat Pump company and it was made clear on the brief that the unit needed to be presented heavily within the logo. For this concept we chose to develop a fan mark to represent the business.

Get in touch:
https://rupertharvey.com/contact

Rupert Harvey
Rupert Harvey

More by Rupert Harvey

View profile
    • Like