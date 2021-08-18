Jelena Milutinovic

Browsr - File browser

Browsr - File browser upload selected list design tool browser browsing file folder files dark dark mode developers developer user ux ui shortcut navigation links
I was given a task to create a file browsing service for developers. This is my take on it.

First screen shows selected files and additional options for organising and sharing files and folders. Second screen shows upload progress.

