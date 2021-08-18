Movadex Studio

Mani - Mobile Banking Assistant

Banking applications are no longer just money management apps.
They have become our assistants and make our entertainment, travel and just life easier.
Furthermore, not only security but convenience had become crucial.
Therefore, we have worked on the Mani application, which will allow you to do your daily tasks much faster and spend less, thanks to a convenient feed and an expenses table.

