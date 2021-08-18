Sadin Mahfuz

Spacenus Web UI Design

Sadin Mahfuz
Sadin Mahfuz
  • Save
Spacenus Web UI Design user interface photoshop figma adobe xd web ui design graphics design web design ui ux design ux ui
Download color palette

This is a complete UI UX design for the Spacenus a Germany based company working with agricultural technology.
Tools I used for this project: Figma and Adobe Photoshop

Sadin Mahfuz
Sadin Mahfuz

More by Sadin Mahfuz

View profile
    • Like